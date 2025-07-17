24
Mello Buckzz Issues Statement After Mass Shooting at Mixtape Release Party

2025-07-17
334 1 minute read

Mello Buckzz has issued a new statement following a mass shooting at her mixtape release party that killed four and injured 15 more in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

“Last week. I hosted a listening party in downtown Chicago for a project I’ve been working on for three years, my first body of work built on real blood, sweat, and tears. What was supposed to be a joyful and peaceful night ended in heartbreak,” Mello shared. “As the party was wrapping up, a mass shooting occurred , where 4 lives were taken from us, 15 others injured with the majority being women, who came out to show love and support. These weren’t strangers.

“These were people I love. These were friends. family, creatives, significant others, and people who’ve been with me through this entire journey. What happened was senseless. And there’s no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way.”

You can see the full statement below.

Near 11 p.m., a drive-by shooting was carried out by multiple armed individuals, firing into a crowd of people standing outside.

According to CBS-Chicago, two men and two women were killed. The men were 24 and 25 years old. All the victims were between the ages of 21 and 32.

Mello Buckzz offered a statement after the shooting online: “Prayers up for all my sisters. She went to say it feels like everything is weighing down on me, and all I can do is talk to god and pray.”




