Memphis Bleek to Drop New Just Blaze-Produced Single This Friday

Memphis Bleek is back to the music. Hitting Instagram, Bleek announced a new single, which Just Blaze will produce. The new single will be “Durag Bleek” and drop off this Friday.

Memphis Bleek has also entered the podcast game, announcing the Roc Solid show. Hitting Instagram, Bleek revealed the pod is on the way and features Young Guru, Young Chris, Freeway, N.O.R.E., and Ja Rule as opening guests.

In the teasing moment with N.O.R.E., Bleek revealed he would have Dame Dash on the show. The full teaser is below.





