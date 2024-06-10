Method Man Says He Wasn’t Mad at the Summer Jam Crowd: ‘I Showed Grace’

Method Man is expanding on his comments about never returning to Summer Jam. TMZ tracked down the legend and gave more details.

“I wasn’t mad at the crowd,” Meth said. “It was just a generation gap. I showed grace.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music…I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard. [People] know who I am.

“That was me having a self aware moment.”

Don’t expect to see Method Man’s name on future Hot 97 Summer Jam lineups. After taking the stage on Sunday in support of the event’s 30th anniversary, Meth stated the generation gap of the crowd was “too wide.”

“Not our crowd at all,” Method Man wrote. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

Method Man took the stage with longtime collaborator Redman, performing hits including “Da Rockweiler.”





