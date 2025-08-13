The Source |Metro Boomin Civil Rape Case Heads to Trial After Failed Settlement Talks

Metro Boomin’s civil rape lawsuit will head to trial in September following unsuccessful settlement negotiations between the producer and plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre. The case is scheduled for the Los Angeles federal court on Sept. 23.

LeMaistre’s 2024 lawsuit alleges the Grammy-winning producer, whose legal name is Leland Wayne, raped and impregnated her in 2016. She claims the assault occurred after she ingested Xanax and alcohol during a studio visit and blacked out, later waking to find Metro assaulting her. Metro denies the allegations, with his attorneys calling the case a “pure shakedown.”

According to Billboard, court filings reveal the parties held mediation in July with a retired judge but failed to reach an agreement. Limited talks afterward also proved unsuccessful, leading both sides to prepare for trial.

LeMaistre says she met Metro in Las Vegas in 2016, bonding over shared grief after the loss of her infant son. She alleges the assault took place in California that September, resulting in a pregnancy and abortion two months later. The lawsuit references alleged lyrical parallels in Metro’s 2017 track “Rap Saved Me,” though Metro denies writing the lyrics or any connection to the claims.