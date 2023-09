Metro Boomin Says His Album with Future is On The Way

Metro Boomin has let fans know that his forthcoming project with Future is ready to go. Hitting Instagram, Metro shared an image holding a bird and delivered a message.

β€œme and @future album on the way drop some 🦠🦠🦠if you ready #freebandz,” Metro wrote.

Metro Boomin is continuing to tease his forthcoming project with Future. While at his Heroes and VIllains pop-up in New York City, Metro Boomin was asked about his upcoming album with Future, and Complex got an answer.

β€œThe ultimate album right now is about to be the one with me and Future,” Metro said. β€œNow that Spider-Man is out and people love and resonate with it, my focus can go to what I and Pluto got coming out. I’m not doing anything until that gets done.”

He added, β€œIt’s tunnel vision on that one because I was spreading myself thin between Heroes & Villains, Spider-Man, Coachella, and still shooting videos for Heroes. But now the focus is on this album and we’ve been working.”

Metro Boomin’ hinted at a collaboration album with Future once, then he doubled down on it. Teasing the album in his Instagram recap of Coachella.

After a 10+ year journey it was surreal to perform @coachella in front of 20k+ with my brother @future 🦠🦠🦠Metro Pluto album otwπŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ #TROCHELLA – Metro Boomin