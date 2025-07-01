Mia X Bows Out Of Master P’s Final No Limit Show At Essence Fest Over Shady Business

New Orleans rap queen Mia X is out of Master P’s highly anticipated final No Limit reunion show at Essence Festival, and it ain’t on no diva tip. According to the OG herself, it’s about business being handled sloppily and sideways.

In a statement she dropped on social media, Mama Mia aired out what went down behind the scenes and let’s just say it wasn’t all love and soldier-style loyalty. Mia says she felt disrespected after being promoted as part of the lineup, even though the folks behind the scenes hadn’t locked anything in officially with her; no contract, no rehearsal schedule, no deposit, and no proper communication. To make it worse, she says that her involvement didn’t even get serious until just a week ago.

“It’s still unbelievable that I’m actually saying this,” she wrote. “At first, his management didn’t want to entertain my performance fee. So it was agreed that I wouldn’t be a part of the show. I talked to P on the 26th of June. He explained the lack of and miscommunication was due to his busy schedule. I felt disrespected because the show had been booked for many months. And I had been advertised as a featured artist.”

Mia, who has remained mostly quiet through previous No Limit family issues, made it clear this time was different. She referenced the 2018 Essence Fest debacle as a warning sign she couldn’t ignore. “There was a clash because of my concern about the short time and no schedule in place for rehearsals, no contract, no deposit, and the fear of a repeat of 2018,” she said.

Even after receiving a last-minute contract on June 27, she said it didn’t reflect what she deserved. “I was also still insulted by the dismissal of my fair fee, considering Essence paid big.”

To add insult to injury, she claimed Essence and Master P’s team used her name in promos without her proper consent. “I stand by doing good business, and I’ve been done dirty,” she wrote. “And that PR spin before even speaking to me is diabolical.”

Mia X ended her statement with love for the fans but stood on her principles: “I work in sickness and in health, and I appreciate the support from the people who have enjoyed my music over the years… I’m sorry to all expecting to see me, and I hope you enjoy your festival weekend.”

As it stands, Master P’s last stand at Essence Fest won’t include one of the most important voices in No Limit history and that’s a damn shame.