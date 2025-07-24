Michael Jackson Biopic Delayed to April 2026 Amid Content Concerns

The heavily anticipated Michael Jackson biopic has been pushed to a release date of April 24, 2026. The film, led by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, is experiencing delays due to its massive length and also references to a minor who accused Jackson of molestation. The film stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, as the King of Pop.

According to Deadline, the minor, Jordan Chandler, accused Jackson of molestation and settled with the icon for $20 million in 1994 with no admission of guilt. The film was approved by the estate and shot with an actor portraying Chandler, but an agreement revealed wthat it would not include him.

The film will open via Lionsgate on a date that currently has no major theatrical openings. The film had previous release dates of April 18 and October 3, 2025.

Additionally there are discussions of a second movie. Previous reports from Variety stated the film could be two parts. Michael has a $155 million budget and features Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Additional stars in the film are Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy and Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Pass. Kat Graham is tapped for Diana Ross.