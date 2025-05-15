Misa Hylton Speaks Out Amid Diddy Trial Trauma

Misa Hylton, longtime stylist and the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin, has broken her silence in response to the resurfaced abuse allegations against the music mogul—this time brought back into the spotlight by a disturbing video of Diddy assaulting singer Cassie.

Hylton expressed deep sorrow for Cassie and solidarity as a fellow survivor in a heartfelt and emotional Instagram post- now deleted.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

Hylton’s message went beyond empathy. She highlighted the strength of the women who raised Diddy’s children, emphasizing that their foundation has always been one of faith, unity, and resilience.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she wrote. “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

While the post was removed later, its message was clear—Hylton calls for accountability and healing. She closed her statement with a powerful plea for Diddy to seek professional help:

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Hylton’s voice adds to the growing chorus of those urging for reflection, support for survivors, and a serious reckoning within the culture around abuse and power.