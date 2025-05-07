Montell Jordan Reveals a Track From Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Helped Clear His Debt with Def Jam

Drake helped Montell Jordan settle a debt and didn’t even know it. On the Certified Lover Boy track “Papi Home,” The Boy sampled Montell Jordan’s “Daddy’s Home,” resulting in revenue clearing a debt Jordan had standing with Def Jam Records.

“It advanced the publishing of the original song more which allowed me to recoup faster,” said Jordan. “After Certified Lover Boy dropped, my recoupment of my publishing and royalties finally recouped after [29] years.”

You can hear the story below.