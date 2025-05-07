39
8
13
14
11
49
43
15
3
38
44
24
48
34
35
32
2
26
23
5
25
10
30
9
18
37
22
33
31
1
46
40
16
20
29
4
Montell Jordan Reveals a Track From Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Helped Clear His Debt with Def Jam

Montell Jordan Reveals a Track From Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Helped Clear His Debt with Def Jam

2025-05-07Last Updated: 2025-05-07
342 Less than a minute

Drake helped Montell Jordan settle a debt and didn’t even know it. On the Certified Lover Boy track “Papi Home,” The Boy sampled Montell Jordan’s “Daddy’s Home,” resulting in revenue clearing a debt Jordan had standing with Def Jam Records.

“It advanced the publishing of the original song more which allowed me to recoup faster,” said Jordan. “After Certified Lover Boy dropped, my recoupment of my publishing and royalties finally recouped after [29] years.”

You can hear the story below.




Source link

2025-05-07Last Updated: 2025-05-07
342 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez And More Nominated For “International Artist Of The Year” At The 16th Annual Headie Awards

Drake, Future, Selena Gomez And More Nominated For “International Artist Of The Year” At The 16th Annual Headie Awards

2023-08-21
King Jammy Eyes Grammy With Gregory Isaacs Album, ‘Rebirth Of The Cool Ruler’

King Jammy Eyes Grammy With Gregory Isaacs Album, ‘Rebirth Of The Cool Ruler’

2023-10-18
Actor Nashawn Breedlove, Known for ‘8 Mile,’ Passes Away at Age 46

Actor Nashawn Breedlove, Known for ‘8 Mile,’ Passes Away at Age 46

2023-09-27
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s ‘Old Lady Gang’ Restaurant Lawsuit Dismissed

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s ‘Old Lady Gang’ Restaurant Lawsuit Dismissed

2024-07-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo