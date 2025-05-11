Ms. Tina Knowles Reflects on Life and Motherhood in Creating ‘Matriarch’ Memoir

This Mother’s Day weekend, Ms. Tina Knowles joined Tiera for a special conversation celebrating motherhood and the release of her new memoir, Matriarch. In this heartfelt discussion, Ms. Tina delves into her life’s journey, tracing her path from finding spiritual connection through hairstyling to navigating the unique challenges of raising children in the public spotlight.

Ms. Tina also shares insights into bringing her Southern roots and authenticity to Destiny’s Child’s iconic fashion during the group’s formative years. She opens up about the deeply emotional process of writing Matriarch, revealing that her initial intention was to create a lasting record of her life and experiences as a legacy for her grandchildren and future generations.

In a preview shared with Apple Music, Ms. Tina reflects on recording the audiobook, noting the emotional impact of revisiting her life’s accomplishments and the obstacles she overcame.

“I cried so much during the book,” Ms. Knowles said. “Because just the realization of all the things that I’ve been able to do in my life, all the things I’ve been able to accomplish, and all the obstacles that I’ve been faced with because I’ve been faced with some obstacles and had some really hard times, that I could do what I did, I feel so good about me. I wish I would’ve wrote that book way earlier. Because when you see everything together.

“I started off writing the book because I wanted to leave a record from my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren, never thinking that I would publish a book. And I just wanted them to know my life. And it wound up being a book. But even if you’re not trying to get it published, you should write the story. Everyone should write their story of their… whoever they know about in their history and all the things they’ve accomplished, and all the hard parts too. All the pain and suffering that you went through. Just to remind yourself that, ‘I’m still here. I’m still standing, I’m still doing it.’ And I just feel very, very happy that I did this book.”

You can check out the conversation below.