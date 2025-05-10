N.O.R.E. had an unpleasant experience during a visit to Houston’s in North Miami Beach. According to the rap legend and Drink Champs host, an alleged racist white woman called the police on him for ordering a bottle of wine.

“This Woman tried to get me Killed for ordering an extra bottle of wine,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Whenever a white woman calls the police on a black man their intentions is to get a black man killed.!!!!!!!!!! Me I was cool calm and collective when the police arrived. The police officer himself admitted he was never called over ordering an extra bottle of wine, but I’m cool I paid my check and left.”