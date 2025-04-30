The Source |Nas Announces Return to Encore Theater with Las Vegas Philharmonic for Summer 2025 Performances

After a series of five sold-out shows that celebrated the 30th anniversary of his iconic debut album Illmatic, hip-hop legend Nas is returning to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this summer for an encore run of NAS – ILLMATIC: LIVE with the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Due to overwhelming demand, Nas will deliver five additional performances over two weekends during NBA Summer League, with dates set for July 9, 11-12, and 18-19. Each show will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $69.95 plus fees.

“My experience performing at Encore Theater with the Las Vegas Philharmonic has been truly unforgettable,” said Nas. “I look forward to extending our musical partnership and welcoming thousands more fans to partake in this experience.”

The celebrated collaboration between Nas and the Las Vegas Philharmonic blends orchestral power with the raw lyrical storytelling of one of hip-hop’s most revered artists. The show has been praised as “kinetic” by Las Vegas Weekly and a nostalgic journey “down memory lane” by Billboard, featuring timeless classics such as “It Ain’t Hard to Tell” and “If I Ruled the World.”

“This show was everything we hoped for,” said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas. “The Las Vegas Philharmonic paired with the smoothest lyricist of a generation in an intimate theater at Wynn Las Vegas! What else could you ask for? We are so excited and honored to welcome Nas back to Vegas.”

Alice Sauro, Executive Director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, added, “Working with Nas has been an incredible experience for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. We feel his connection to the audience and musicians the moment he steps on the stage, and we’re thrilled to be back in the Encore Theater with such a dedicated and engaging performer.”

The upcoming summer shows promise to deliver the same energy, storytelling, and musical brilliance that made the original run a must-see.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.