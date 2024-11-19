The Source |Nas Celebrates 30th Anniversary of his Iconic ‘Illmatic’ LP With Limited-Edition Collaboration with Umbro & Nicholas Daley

GRAMMY-Award winning rap legend Nas, celebrates the 30th anniversary of his revolutionary album, Illmatic, while on tour in London. Known as a pivotal release in hip-hop history, Illmatic is more than an album; it’s a cultural milestone, reflecting the grit, soul, and resilience of New York City. To commemorate this major milestone, Nas has joined forces with UK- based brands Umbro and Nicholas Delay on a limited-edition soccer jersey celebrating Nas’ impact on music and style over the three decades.

The limited-edition design combines Umbro’s deep-rooted connection to sport culture with Daley’s distinctive approach to heritage-inspired fashion. Paying homage to the spirit of Nas’ NYC upbringing and the influence of Illmatic, the design is imposed with Nas iconography resulting in a truly unique piece. Together this design blends British craftsmanship with streetwear sensibilities celebrating Nas’s multi-decade influence and seamlessly bridges sport, music, and fashion.

“Nas and Illmatic represent a transformative moment not only for music but for culture as a whole. Collaborating with Nicholas Daley to capture that essence in an Umbro shirt allows us to celebrate Nas’ legacy with a piece of sportswear that speaks to fans worldwide,” states Umbro.

The Nas x Umbro x Nicholas Daley football Jersey is more than a fashion piece; it’s a wearable homage to an artist who has redefined storytelling in hip-hop and a testament to the lasting impact of Illmatic on global culture.

“Curating this exclusive NAS 30th anniversary Illmatic style in collaboration with Umbro has been a true honour for one of Hip Hop’s legendary icons. Illmatic is one my favourite albums off all time and the impact it has had both musically and culturally is so evident today. The collaboration is celebration of hip-hop and the legacy of Illmatic, whilst incorporating the heritage of Umbro in a collection which I wanted to feel both classic and forward-looking,” states Nicholas Daley, designer and founder of Nicholas Daley.

Matt Young, President of Bravado, states, “This unique collaboration has been a true melding between Umbro and Nicholas Daley shining light on one of the most revolutionary hip-hop albums, Illmatic, and Nas’ impact musically and globally. We’re excited for this limited-edition design to reach music, fashion and sport enthusiasts alike.”

This limited-edition piece is now available on nicholasdaley.net, making it a coveted addition to the wardrobes of music, fashion, and sports enthusiasts alike.