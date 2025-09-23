NBA YoungBoy Chicago Concert Canceled by United Center

NBA Youngboy will not be performing in Chicago after the United Center, which was booked to host his MASA Tour, canceled the event one day ahead of show time.

In an official statement, the venue shared with fans: “The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

This update follows a strict bag policy that the venue had put into place before cancellation. The policy would not allow any bags inside the concert. That statement offered, “We recommend traveling light and only bringing essentials like your keys and wallet or leaving larger items and bags in your car. Bag check locker rentals are available at the Uber Zone entrance near Madison St. and Wood St.”

The reason for the cancellation was not offered but at the Los Angeles show a fight broke out and there is the long-standing beef with Youngboy and members of the Chicago rap community.