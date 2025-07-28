NBA YoungBoy Clears Air After Fans Twist Words Over Trump Comments

NBA YoungBoy is letting it be known he’s tired of being misunderstood. Just days after dropping his new project Make America Slime Again, the Baton Rouge artist hopped on the Gram to call out the growing wave of confusion surrounding his latest remarks.

“Why every time I say something y’all twist it?” he wrote, leaving the message short but loaded. While he didn’t get into specifics, that one sentence was enough to spark a storm of interpretation across social media.

DJ Akademiks wasted no time sharing the post with his massive following, which only intensified the conversation. Some listeners took it as a direct shot at Akademiks. Others viewed it as YoungBoy clapping back at the way his lyrics and statements are consistently reworked online.

In a video clip that resurfaced through Akademiks’ page, YoungBoy dropped a teaser that stirred the pot even more. “Wait till after this week,” he said. “We gone go back on that Gutta Sh*t. We gone go Still Flexin Still Steppin.” Fans immediately started speculating that a return to that raw, unapologetic sound was in the works.

But the spotlight hasn’t just been on the captions or interviews. Lyrics from his track “XXX” have also caught attention, with one line standing out more than the rest: “Whatever Trump doin’, b*tch it’s good for the youngins (All Hail Trump).”

Given recent headlines about former Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly briefing Trump on documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, that lyric hit a more resounding chord and raised eyebrows about where YoungBoy stands politically.

Good for the youngins, huh? Yeah. Sure.