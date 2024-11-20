NBA YoungBoy Pleaded Guilty to Prescription Drug Fraud Charges

NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty to participating in a large prescription drug fraud ring that was executed from his Huntsville, Utah home.

According to ABC-4 Utah, YoungBoy was charged with 46 charges in the Logan District Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. He pleaded no contest to all the other counts.

The charges won’t carry any additional jail time; instead, they were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors, and he will pay a $25,000 fine. YoungBoy is already expected to serve 27 months in federal prison for another case in Weber County.

“This is somewhat of a unique case where there have been multiple jurisdictions involved both in the federal and the state systems,” said state prosecutor Ronnie Keller. “This is just really a smaller cog in the bigger wheel of ultimately seeking justice.”