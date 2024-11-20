10
2
14
33
35
39
9
34
13
49
26
22
37
29
40
30
8
38
11
43
23
24
5
4
25
1
16
48
44
46
15
18
31
20
3
32
NBA YoungBoy Pleaded Guilty to Prescription Drug Fraud Charges

NBA YoungBoy Pleaded Guilty to Prescription Drug Fraud Charges

2024-11-20Last Updated: 2024-11-20
347 1 minute read

youngboy Never Broke Again

NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty to participating in a large prescription drug fraud ring that was executed from his Huntsville, Utah home.

According to ABC-4 Utah, YoungBoy was charged with 46 charges in the Logan District Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. He pleaded no contest to all the other counts.

The charges won’t carry any additional jail time; instead, they were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors, and he will pay a $25,000 fine. YoungBoy is already expected to serve 27 months in federal prison for another case in Weber County.

“This is somewhat of a unique case where there have been multiple jurisdictions involved both in the federal and the state systems,” said state prosecutor Ronnie Keller. “This is just really a smaller cog in the bigger wheel of ultimately seeking justice.”


Source link

2024-11-20Last Updated: 2024-11-20
347 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Gene Deal Says Diddy Cheated On J.Lo With Superhead

[WATCH] Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Gene Deal Says Diddy Cheated On J.Lo With Superhead

2023-09-29
Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

Mbongeni Ngema Releases New EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama’, A Cry From the African Race!

2023-06-20
YSL RICO Trial UPDATE: [WATCH] Person Screams “Free Thug! Mistrial!” After Hacking YSL RICO Trial Zoom Call

YSL RICO Trial UPDATE: [WATCH] Person Screams “Free Thug! Mistrial!” After Hacking YSL RICO Trial Zoom Call

2024-01-11
Projexx Returns With Giggs And Marksman For ‘Top Speed’: Watch

Projexx Returns With Giggs And Marksman For ‘Top Speed’: Watch

2023-06-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo