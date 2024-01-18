NBA Youngboy Reveals Why He Won’t Do A Joint Album w/ Rod Wave

NBA Youngboy might be one of the biggest streaming artists of our generation, but he’s also extremely low key. This means he’s very conscious of who he collaborates with.

Most recently, YB sat down with Bootleg Kev at Grave Digger Mountain for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, YB was asked if he’d team up with Rod Wave again, given their success in the past. The two artists have collaborated on records such as “Home Ain’t Home” and “Better Than Ever.”

NBA Youngboy first praises Rod Wave by stating, “That’s somebody who will be forever winning in the game. I think he love what he do. I think he’s so positive. I think he’s so taking in to the people of how he feel.”

When the idea of a collaborative project was presented, YB kept it all the way real. “I think that would be a setback for him. My image fucked up. I think I gotta stay in my own lane.”

While YB continues to make bangers for his dedicated fanbase, he also touches on how fame has negatively affected his personal life.

YB states, “I really, like, hate this shit. This shit take a toll on me, my wife. I wouldn’t blame it on the industry. It’s how you go about it and I’m not that strong. I cry a lot. Literally. I’m at a point I know it’s okay.”





