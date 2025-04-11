NBA YoungBoy Utah Neighbor Details Heavily-Armed Security Around His Home

NBA YoungBoy has heavy security at his mansion at Gravedigger Mountain. He was recently released from prison and is back home in Utah. Speaking with local station KUTV, one of his neighbors revealed that armed security patrols his home.

“I was stopped by two guys (Saturday) with bulletproof vests—security, dressed all in black—and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest,” neighbor Judy Zone said. “It introduces this level of anxiety.”

While there is a level of anxiety, Zone recalled a pleasant interaction with YoungBoy, revealing “he called me ma’am” and she was not familiar with his music. YoungBoy’s response: “I wouldn’t recommend it.”

You can hear from Zone and the news station below.