Nelly’s Where The Party At Tour Opens with Sold-Out Shows and Surprise GuestsAsk ChatGPT

2025-07-31Last Updated: 2025-07-31
Nelly kicked off the U.S. leg of his Where The Party At Tour with Ja Rule, lighting up the East Coast with four back-to-back sold-out shows. The Live Nation-produced tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of Nelly’s diamond-selling debut album Country Grammar, a milestone moment for one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

The tour opened July 23 in Bristow, Virginia, with follow-up performances in Virginia Beach, Holmdel, and Wantagh, New York. At the Holmdel show, Nelly was presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America, recognizing 62.5 million RIAA certified units throughout his legendary career.

Each night, fans enjoyed a packed setlist of chart-topping hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride wit Me,” along with surprise appearances from Jermaine Dupri, Chingy, and the St. Lunatics. Eve made a special return to the stage, and Jones Beach fans witnessed a memorable onstage reunion with Ashanti and Ja Rule for “Body On Me” and “Mesmerize.”

The tour continues nationwide through October.


