Netflix Announces Season 2 of ‘Rhythm + Flow’ w/ Ludacris, DJ Khaled & Latto

Netflix has exciting news for music enthusiasts as they announce the star-studded judging panel for the upcoming season of the hit music competition series Rhythm + Flow. The newest additions to the judge’s table include the prolific DJ Khaled, renowned rapper Ludacris, and rising hip-hop star Latto.

Eminem has been revealed as the first special guest judge, set to join the competition from a surprise location during the intense ‘battles’ round. Netflix promises additional surprises, twists, and challenges as the season progresses, with other music moguls and industry icons to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Nonfiction Series, Netflix. “Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice. We saw this type of life-changing mentorship play out with past contestants whose musical geniuses reached massive audiences across our global platform.”

“We are so excited to partner with Netflix for the second season of Rhythm + Flow. This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in hip-hop culture. In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone,” said Jesse Collins & Dionne Harmon, Executive Producers, Rhythm + Flow. “We’re seeking unconventional voices and authentic stories that peel back layers and invite fans to immerse themselves in the contestants’ world as we spotlight the continually evolving spirit of hip-hop.”

Season 1’s winner, D Smoke, has seen significant success, earning Grammy and NAACP nominations and showcasing the series’ impact on emerging talent in the music industry.

The highly anticipated season is currently in production and will premiere later this year. Rhythm + Flow’s global popularity is evident as the show has been adapted in various countries, including France and Italy, showcasing its universal appeal.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, Gaspin Media, and Get Lifted Film Co., the series boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including John Legend, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Pollack, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, and David Friedman. With this powerhouse team and the exciting new additions, Rhythm + Flow is gearing up for another season of musical discovery and fierce competition.





