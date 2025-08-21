Boston Honors New Edition with Street Naming and “New Edition Day”

Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a citywide celebration of New Edition, the legendary Boston-based R&B group founded in Roxbury in 1978. On Saturday, August 30, the City of Boston will host a series of events including a street naming ceremony and a community block party, while also officially declaring the day as “New Edition Day.”

“It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide,” said Mayor Wu. “This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston’s neighborhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride and community and I encourage every community member to join us.”

New Edition, made up of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, began their career in Roxbury’s Orchard Park Projects and went on to shape the future of R&B. Over more than four decades, the group has achieved global success both individually and collectively. They were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, inducted into the Black Music Hall of Fame in 2022, and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2023.

Members reflected on the honor of being recognized in their hometown. “I am truly grateful for the privilege of being made a permanent fixture in our city,” said Ricky Bell. “This honor is mind-blowing in the most awesome way. 02119 IS and WILL always be my home.” Bobby Brown added, “Boston is where it all began for us. This honor means the world to me.”

The August 30 celebration will begin with the official naming of Dearborn Street as New Edition Way at the corner of Ambrose and Albany Streets. Following the ceremony, a community block party will take place in front of the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, featuring music, free food, activities, a backpack giveaway for youth, and a special appearance by New Edition.

City leaders praised the group’s impact both locally and worldwide. “New Edition are reminders of the greatness that the youth of Boston are capable of,” said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations. Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement, added, “The world knows New Edition as international superstars, but for Boston natives, we consider them family.”

“New Edition is the greatest music group of all time,” said Frank Farrow, Executive Director of the Office of Black Male Advancement. “Their cultural influence is still felt today in Boston and across the world.”