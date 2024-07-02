New Orleans to Honor Cash Money Records Co-Founders with Street Naming Ceremony

On July 3, the City of New Orleans will honor Cash Money Records Co-Founders Bryan “Baby” Williams, a.k.a. “Birdman,” and Ronald “Slim” Williams by naming a street after them. The intersection of Saratoga St. and Erato St., where the Williams Brothers once lived, will be christened “Honorary Williams Brothers Way.” This street naming celebrates the Williams brothers’ enduring impact on New Orleans, recognizing their worldwide fame and decades of contributions to their community. The official ceremony will take place onsite at the intersection from 1:30 to 2:30 PM.

National Urban League President & CEO Marc H. Morial commented, “As former mayor of New Orleans, I’m extremely proud of the street being named in honor of ‘Baby’ and ‘Slim’, CEOs of Cash Money Records. Their contributions to the music industry and their impact on our community have been immense, shaping the cultural landscape and providing opportunities for countless artists from the Crescent City.”

The street naming ceremony will precede Birdman’s performance at the ESSENCE Festival. On Friday, Birdman will headline at Caesars Superdome with the show “Birdman and Friends,” featuring Cash Money Records hits and guest appearances. Marc Morial will also grace the stage to present a proclamation recognizing the Williams brothers’ outstanding contributions to culture and hip-hop.

These new developments come as Cash Money grows its roster, including R&B star Jacquees and rising talents such as TBOSS, Onisght Deeda, Rublow, and Saxboy KD.

Last week, Cash Money founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams received YouTube’s prestigious Leaders and Legends Award. The two brothers, who established the iconic record label in 1991, have been instrumental in shaping the music industry by signing major artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Juvenile, and Tyga.

“The story of Cash Money Records is one for the history books,” said Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s global head of music. “Leaders and Legends recognizes entrepreneurship and leadership in Black music and culture, attributes Birdman and Slim embody to their core. They defied the odds, raising up some of rap and hip-hop’s most iconic figures to superstardom and shattering sales records while doing it. We are humbled to honor their success and look forward to celebrating the music that continues to shape the label’s incredible legacy.”

Baby replied in a statement to Billboard, “I appreciate Lyor and YouTube for respecting what we’ve accomplished, and what we continue to do. This honor shines a light on all the artists who have been on Cash Money Records or have been affiliated with the label. They share in this honor, too.”

Under their leadership, Cash Money Records has achieved remarkable success, boasting over 300 Hot 100 hits, 41 top 10 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. The label has also produced 80 Billboard 200 albums, including 15 that reached the top spot. This accolade from YouTube recognizes the Williams brothers’ significant contributions to the music industry and their enduring impact on popular culture.





