Nicki Minaj Blasts Former Manager Deb Antney Over Lil Kim Comment

Nicki Minaj took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday night to vent her frustration with her former manager, Deb Antney. The rant followed Antney’s recent interview, where she claimed to have tried to mediate the longstanding feud between Minaj and Lil Kim without Minaj’s knowledge or consent.

In the interview, Antney shared, “I think that we all would love to see that but people would have to be willing to do that. And to be perfectly honest with you, and [Nicki Minaj] gonna kill me for saying even this, but I did reach out to Kim.”

Minaj responded to Antney’s comments with a lengthy and impassioned post on X. “Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story?” she began. “I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool.”

Amid her rant, Minaj celebrated the success of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, reflecting her current achievements despite the controversy. She concluded her post with a strong message: “You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no. I’d only want foxy to come out on stage with me, she’s like family to me. No disrespect. God bless everyone & our children!!! Let us all do our thing & thank God for LIFE. Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I’m dat btch!!!!!! How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!! This world, man, this world. Love yourself deeply.”

