Nicki Minaj Faces Criticism After Supporting Trump’s Nigeria Remarks

Nicki Minaj is under fire for a controversial social media report where she praised President Donald Trump for a message where he threatened to attack the African nation of Nigeria.

Trump stated “thousands of Christians are being killed” in Nigeria, stating that they are being attacked and targeted for their religious beliefs. Trump has threatened both air strikes and troops on the ground.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The statements of Trump are once again inaccurate. MSNBC notes that the conflict in the northeast part of the country is an armed conflict that has lasted for 15 years and not specifically targeted Christians. That did not stop Minaj from voicing support or grabbing the political bait, depending how you see it.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,” she wrote. “We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

What Minaj’s support did do was open her to criticism, with many online users pointing out a lack of acknowledgement to what occurred in Gaza, while others cited that she should not support Trump’s statements. You can see reactions below.

“Nicki Minaj supporting trump is the final nail in the coffin for me” oh so it wasn’t her marrying a convicted sex offender? Or how about her supporting her pedo brother? Or how about her bullying women half her age? Or how about her threatening to harm people? or how about her… pic.twitter.com/LQQuIjI33C — WIN A GRAMMY GRANNY👵🏾🏆 (parody) (@bardianator) November 2, 2025

One of Nicki Minaj’s fans joined her Twitter Space to share how difficult it’s been for them to work under Trump’s administration, but Nicki completely dismissed their concerns. -“There’s a reason I wasn’t following yo @$$” pic.twitter.com/eQiu0gUnul — Pop Fusion HQ (@PopFusionHQ) November 3, 2025

And of course you know she clapped back: