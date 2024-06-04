Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: The Marathon x Earn Your Leisure Announce $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition

Invest Fest returns with a bang! This year, brace yourselves for the inaugural Nipsey Hussle Business Grant: $100,000 Invest Fest Pitch Competition. Along the journey, they have encountered remarkable entrepreneurs charting their course with unwavering purpose and commitment to excellence. Now, through their partnership with Microsoft and The Marathon were primed to award $100,000 to one outstanding entrepreneur to fuel their business ambitions. The top four finalists will grace the Invest Fest 2024 main stage to compete for the grand prize.

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation was created in 2019 with a mission to extend Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and mission to inspire the community through initiatives that will benefit underprivileged youth. Most recently the foundation was an official charity partner for the 2024 LA Marathon with over 65 participants finishing the 26.2 miles marathon. All funds raised went towards the rebirth of the Nipsey Hussle Plaza, home to the headquarters of The Neighborhood Nip Foundation, located at 3420 W. Slauson Ave., the original location of The Marathon Store in Los Angeles, CA.

Following Hussle’s passion for creating a program that aids and encourages youth to reach their highest potential, the renovated site will serve as a massive community center for elementary through high school level students. Led by staff members of the foundation and additional volunteers from the community, programming will range from academic studies to music and studio-specific access. Additionally, the plaza will offer exclusive access to The Marathon Store, which will not be open to the public, as well as free haircuts at Steve’s Barbershop named after Hussle’s childhood friend & business partner, Stephen “Fatts” Donaldson. Hussle’s estate plans to open the doors of The Neighborhood Nip Foundation in 2024.

All applications will be reviewed after the posted deadline. Successful applicants will be notified via email by August 16th, 2024.

Notification is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with all the terms and conditions set forth herein. Link to the rules of the competition here





