No, Megan Thee Stallion is Not Banned from the Met Gala for Sharing a Look Inside

Megan banned where? Not the Met Gala. In case you missed it, Megan Thee Stallion broke the rules of the Met Gala and shared images from inside. That led to people assuming she would be banned from future galas.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Meg cleared up the mess. “We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, OK? People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala,’” she said. “No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true.

“Y’all made that up and ran with it. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That’s why my phone was out.”

But speaking of galas, Megan Thee Stallion has announced the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, set to take place on Wednesday, July 16, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Hosted by the acclaimed Taraji P. Henson, the evening will feature DJ D-Nice’s musical stylings and a special performance to be announced at a later date. The gala aims to unite influential figures from entertainment, sports, business, and philanthropy to champion community advocacy and raise crucial funds for the foundation’s ongoing initiatives.

Proceeds from the event will bolster the Pete & Thomas Foundation’s work in education, housing, health, and wellness. Established by Megan in February 2022 to honor her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III, the non-profit is dedicated to uplifting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation focuses on providing vital resources to create significant change in Houston, Texas, Megan’s hometown, and globally. Over the past three years, the organization has collaborated with more than 125 community organizations, impacting the lives of over 23,000 individuals.

Recent initiatives include the February 2025 launch of the Hotties Helping Grant, which provided 30 grants to 30 non-profit organizations in celebration of Megan’s 30th birthday. In May 2024, the foundation partnered with Bread of Life Inc. (BOL) to introduce an Emergency Power Program, supplying generators to senior citizens in Houston to ensure access to electricity during natural disasters.