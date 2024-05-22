NYC City Council Says Mayor Adams Should ‘Snatch’ Diddy’s Key to the City Back

After Mayor Eric Adams stated he would check into revoking Diddy’s key to New York City, the city council is urging him to do so.

In case you missed it, in 2023, Diddy received the key from Mayor Adams, who now states he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“The committee and team have never rescined a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be,” Adams said to Pix11. “We are taking everything under analysis and the team will come back to me with a final determination.”

Well, the committee has spoken. In a statement to TMZ, council member Sandy Nurse says, “Mayor Adams should immediately revoke Diddy’s key to the city. As an abuser, Diddy lost his right to have such an honor and should be held accountable for his actions. Mayor Adams should set the example and take it away.”

Council Member Shaun Abreu added, “Mayor Adams should snatch back Diddy’s key and slam the door behind him. We won’t be missing you.”

Diddy issued an apology on Instagram for his 2016 assault on Cassie, seen in hotel security camera footage. In response, Cassie’s lawyer released a statement.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” said attorney Meredith Firetog. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Cassie’s lawyers respond to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ apology video posted today: “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.” pic.twitter.com/4QxhJjrdXO — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) May 19, 2024

2016 footage from the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles shows Diddy beating Cassie in the hotel’s hallway.

In the video released by CNN, Diddy is seen running down the hotel hallway in a towel to catch Cassie as she attempts to leave in an elevator. Diddy throws Cassie to the floor by her neck, followed by kicks, stomps and an attempt to drag her down the hall by her hood.

Cassie attempted to use a hotel phone only to be pushed to the ground by Diddy again. Later in the video, he throws a vase at the singer.

Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, released the following statement: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”





