NYC Sneaker Dealer “Upscale Cracc” Shot And Killed In SoHo Robbery

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
347 1 minute read

According to several news reports, a man was mugged by a group of men before he was shot and killed in SoHo Wednesday morning.

Javier Osorio-Mejia, otherwise known in the sneaker reselling world as “Upscale Cracc” ,was killed in an apparent robbery ths morning near the corner of Grand and Greene Street. According to the NYPD, the Bayonne resident was just passing through the area about 5:30 am coming from Queens when he was targeted by his assailants and shot in the mugging.

Osorio-Mejia was shot in the leg, but the wound ended up being fatal, killing Osorio-Mejia.

There are very little details available about the deadly shooting, but the police re actively searching for the person responsible for Osorio-Mejia’s killer.

Here’s Upscale in 2022 talking to NBC4 NY about his sneaker empire:

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop about this unthinkable tragedy.



