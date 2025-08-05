Offset Announces New Album KIARI, Out August 22 on Motown

Offset is stepping into a new chapter. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper officially announced his third solo album, KIARI, set to arrive August 22 via Motown Records. Named after his birth name, the project is expected to be Offset’s most personal release to date.

He revealed the news boldly, with a takeover in Times Square featuring doppelgangers dressed in suits recreating one of the album’s artwork variants. Multiple physical versions of KIARI will be available, each with distinct cover art.

The album boasts an all-star lineup of collaborators, including J.I.D., Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Key Glock, YFN Lucci, and Teezo Touchdown.

Offset recently gave fans another preview of the album with his new single “Professional,” a sleek post-trap anthem that flexes his cultural clout and lyrical sharpness. The music video, filmed inside the exclusive NYC hotspot Lucien, highlights Offset’s taste for luxury and attention to style.

As anticipation builds, KIARI marks a defining moment for the Atlanta icon as he asserts his dominance not just in rap, but across entertainment and fashion.