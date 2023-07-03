Offset Details Bet Awards 2023 Tribute to Takeoff: ‘It Cleared My Soul’

Offset reflected on his BET Awards performance with Quavo, which honored Takeoff. In an Instagram Live video, Offset gave a little background on how the performance happened and also expressed joy in having the moment with his Migos brother.

“I love all my fans. I love of y’all. We did the BET performance, man. It was iconic, man. It cleared my soul. Me and my brother Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours​​​​​​​, like, 15 hours …We do that ’cause we’re some real stars. We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture.”

The unannounced tribute aired as the show returned from commercial, positioning Quavo and Takeoff on opposite sides of a heavenly spotlight, which took the place of Takeoff. The two supported Takeoff’s verse on “Hotel Lobby” before performing their classic anthem “Bad and Boujee.”

The moment was both important to the legacy of Takeoff but assuming to place a nail in a standing beef between the two Migos members.

BET released footage from backstage as T.I. celebrates the two and echoes a statement that all of Hip-Hop had: “Love to see it.”

