Offset Explains Why His Musical Chemistry With Gunna Is “Automatic”

Offset and Gunna have a recording rapport, connecting for bangers over the last couple of years that don’t miss. What’s behind that synergy? Offset shares what made their connection “automatic.”

“We just know the pockets to be in, bounce off each other with good ideas,” Offset said.

You can hear it from Offset, courtesy of HotNewHipHop, below.

Offset says Gunna is one of his favorite rappers to work with 👥🔥 “We just know the pockets to be in, bounce off each other with good ideas.” “He taught me a valuable lesson too: tune sh*t out, and get to what people really love you for.” (via the Full Send Podcast) pic.twitter.com/HjUm6eRNtr — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 26, 2025

Offset is giving Drake his flowers for the way he supported Migos during their come-up. While appearing on the Full Send Podcast to promote his solo project KIARI, Offset took a moment to reflect on the role Drake played in their rise.

When asked if Drake was dependable, Offset didn’t hesitate. “He always showed love. Always pulled up to the video shoots, no hassle, no charges,” he said. Offset explained that Drake went even further by making sure the group was treated fairly. “He didn’t charge us. When we were starting out, he made it clear—equal splits.” For a young group navigating an industry often built on power moves and business leverage, Offset says that kind of respect was rare and invaluable.

His words land at a time when Drake has been under constant scrutiny. Over the past year, he’s been criticized by peers, picked apart by media, and debated by fans. Offset’s story cuts through the noise, showing a different side of Drake: one rooted in loyalty and fairness rather than only chart dominance.

That loyalty was backed up by history. From Drake jumping on the “Versace” remix that helped launch Migos into the mainstream, to later collaborations like “Walk It Talk It” and “Having Our Way,” the connection was more than just features. These songs became cultural landmarks, influencing the sound of a generation.

Offset also pointed out how Drake’s moves extend beyond music, referencing his recent headline-making purchase of Tupac Shakur’s legendary Death Row chain. That part.