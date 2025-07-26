Offset Drops “Professional” Single and Luxe Lucien-Filmed VideoAsk ChatGPT

49
Offset returns with “Professional,” a high-class new single out now via Motown Records. The GRAMMY-nominated superstar rides a speakeasy jazz loop flipped into a post-trap anthem, produced by Evrgn, 254Bodi, Macshooter49, and DashOTB. Offset flexes his cultural dominance with unapologetic bars about his journey and success. The music video, directed by Evil Twins, was filmed at Lucien, the East Village hotspot known for its celebrity clientele. In the visuals, Offset savors oysters, pours Campari behind the bar, and hosts a lavish night that spills into the city streets, showing fans what luxury looks like.


