Future, Mary J. Blige, Dungeon Family Headline

ONE Musicfest is back and bigger than ever. The 16th annual edition of the nation’s largest Black-owned, open-air, multi-stage festival returns to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on October 25 and 26. Presented by P&G and co-produced by Live Nation Urban, this year’s lineup pays homage to Atlanta’s profound impact on Black music and culture.

Future will headline with a rare hometown performance. A special Dungeon Family reunion will honor the late Rico Wade, a founding member of Organized Noize and the architect of Southern hip-hop classics. The Roots return to OMF after ten years, this time joined by Mary J. Blige for her festival debut. Ludacris will mark the 25th anniversary of his debut album with a set filled with special guests, while rising star Doechii continues her breakout year with an anticipated performance.

“Atlanta is our home, and this year we’re celebrating it in the biggest way possible — with Future, Ludacris, and a historic Dungeon Family Reunion honoring the life and legacy of Rico Wade, a true giant in hip hop,” said Jason “J.” Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest. “ONE Musicfest has always been about uniting legends, elevating new voices, and creating unforgettable cultural moments. While we’re paying tribute to Atlanta’s legacy, this year’s lineup reflects the richness and diversity of Black music and culture from across the globe.”

With an annual economic impact of over $61 million, ONE Musicfest is more than just a festival. It employs over 5,000 workers and fuels Atlanta’s creative economy while spotlighting Black-owned businesses and long-lasting partnerships.