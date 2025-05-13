Opening Statements of Diddy Trial Detail “Freak Offs,” Escorts Urinating in Cassie’s Mouth

Additional details of Diddy’s freak offs have been revealed during the opening statements of Diddy’s federal trial. According to prosecutors, Diddy once had a male escort urinate in Cassie’s mouth.

Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson led the opening arguments, stating Diddy forced Cassie into sex with male escorts while he watched and recorded. According to TMZ, the encounters, often dubbed “Freak Offs,” were also nicknamed “Wild King Nights” or “Hotel Nights.”

The incident in question occurred during a freak-off, during which Diddy directed the acts and insisted on the women acting as if they liked each other. Cassie was 19 years old at the time of the alleged act.

Additional details reveal Diddy assaulted Cassie when she saw another man and blackmailed her with a video of one of the encounters with an escort. Another incident cited Diddy stomping Cassie’s face in an SUV.

Cassie and some of the escorts are all scheduled to testify. Diddy is facing five federal charges: two charges of sex trafficking, two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.