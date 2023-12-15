Paris Saint-Germain Expands Global Presence with Opening of Toronto Boutique

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues its global brand expansion with the inauguration of its official store in collaboration with Lids and Fanatics. The new PSG boutique, located at 399 Queen Street W in Toronto, is set to open its doors on December 15th.

In partnership with Fanatics, with operational oversight by Lids, PSG’s store network aims to offer consistent and unique retail experiences for sports enthusiasts and fashion aficionados worldwide. This Toronto store marks PSG’s first flagship in Canada, the fourth in North America, and the 14th globally.

Fabien Allègre, Chief Brand Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, said “Creating a connection between the City of Light and the Queen City by opening this 14th Official Boutique in the heart of Toronto is another contribution to the construction of our global brand and also a way to thank our fans in Canadian territory. We hope to capture the heart of Toronto, spread the magic of football to every corner of Ontario, and that this store will be a symbol of a shared adventure where Parisian dreams meet Toronto’s energy.”

PSG has collaborated with the Canadian concept store Better Gift Shop to celebrate the opening to release an exclusive capsule collection, including limited-edition jerseys and stylish clothing. The launch event will also engage with the local community as PSG partners with the Play Forever Association, initiating sports programs for Toronto’s youth.

The PSG and Play Forever partnership commences with a holiday event, gifting local kids with products from the boutique. In the coming year, PSG plans to bring expert coaches from PSG Academy to train local coaches and host dedicated football camps for Toronto’s youngsters. Additionally, a program will facilitate exchanges between girls participating in the “Allez Les Filles” program in Parisian suburbs and their counterparts in Toronto.

The PSG store in Toronto will offer an extensive range of products, including team jerseys, headwear, accessories, Nike and Jordan teamwear, exclusive collaborations, and PSG designs only available at this location. The store aims to be a premier destination for PSG fans, featuring customization stations for a personalized touch and collectibles like signed jerseys, creating a unique experience for fans worldwide.





