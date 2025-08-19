PETA France Calls for Revoking Pharrell Williams’ Legion of Honor

PETA France has formally called on French officials to revoke Pharrell Williams’ Legion of Honor, citing his ongoing use of fur and exotic animal skins in Louis Vuitton’s collections. In a letter sent to General Lecointre, PETA criticized Williams for profiting from animal cruelty despite previously acknowledging the group’s concerns.

The organization referenced a moment from 2023 when Williams told a PETA protester at his biopic premiere that they were “right.” Yet, his menswear shows for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week continued to feature animal-derived materials, including fur and wild skins.

“Williams is fully aware of the brand’s cruel legacy,” wrote PETA’s Vice President for Europe Mimi Bekhechi. “A title that celebrates honor should not be bestowed upon someone who prioritizes image over integrity.”

PETA detailed graphic findings from investigations into slaughterhouses supplying LVMH, where snakes were inflated with water, lizards were beheaded, and crocodiles were mutilated while still conscious. The letter highlighted the natural behaviors and family bonds of these animals, arguing that their exploitation for fashion is unjustifiable.

The animal rights group noted that brands such as Chanel, Burberry, Balenciaga, and Victoria Beckham have moved away from using fur and exotic skins, urging Louis Vuitton to follow suit.

Pharrell has yet to respond publicly.