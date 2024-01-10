30
Pete Davidson Says He Was High and Cracked a Bad Joke to Aretha Franklin’s Family at Her Funeral

Pete Davidson revealed that he was extremely high at Aretha Franklin’s funeral and made a bad joke to her family.

Speaking in a trailer for his Netflix special, Davidson recalled the moment he went to the funeral with his then-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

“I’m so high, I thought it’d be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,’” Davidson said.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though,” Davidson said. “I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”

Ketamine, as classified by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is a dissociative anesthetic exhibiting hallucinogenic properties.

The trailer for his upcoming special, Turbo Fonzarelli, is below.






