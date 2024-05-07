Photo Recap: Gunna Launches ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ in Columbus, OH

Gunna set the stage on fire as he launched The Bittersweet Tour with a dynamic performance at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. Opening with an energetic set by Flo Milli, the crowd was primed for Gunna’s arrival, which commenced with the live debut of “Bittersweet.”

Over two electrifying hours, Gunna treated fans to a barrage of hits, including “Prada Dem,” “pushin P,” and “fukumean,” all while keeping the energy soaring. The show dazzled with stunning visuals and a monumental sculpture of Gunna, crafted by renowned artists Daniel Arsham and Spike Jordan.

As The Bittersweet Tour unfolds, Gunna will mesmerize audiences across the country. The tour will make stops in Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and more before concluding at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on June 28. Fans eager to join the spectacle can find tickets and tour information at only1gunna.com.

Beyond the U.S., Gunna’s musical journey extends to Europe, where he’ll headline prestigious festivals such as Wireless Finsbury Park in London, Les Ardentes in Belgium, and Palmesus in Norway. Following his European escapade, Gunna will return stateside for a performance at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC, on July 27.





