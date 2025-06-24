Young Thug’s Return and Surprise Performances Set Summer Smash 2025 on Fire

by Dan Garcia

Summer Smash once again proved why it’s in a league of its own.

Hosted by Lyrical Lemonade and SPKRBX, the three-day hip-hop blowout brought over 100,000 fans to SeatGeek Stadium in Chicagoland for one of the most stacked and chaotic weekends in rap this year. From surprise guest appearances to long-awaited returns, Summer Smash 2025 was a nonstop celebration of rap and hip-hop in every form.

While Friday’s kickoff delivered big names, like the world debut of Don Toliver and Yeat’s joint project, and wild sets from Ski Mask the Slump God and Trippie Redd, the real heart of the weekend came during Saturday and Sunday, where headliners like Future and Young Thug tore the place down and some of Chicago’s finest lit up the stage.

Future’s Saturday Set Was a King’s Return to the Throne

No one commands a stage quite like Future, and at Summer Smash, he reminded fans why he’s been running the game for more than a decade, making Saturday night feel like a victory lap. The moment he stepped out, the energy at SeatGeek Stadium flipped and reached a new level.

The crowd shouted every lyric as Future delivered a hit parade of generational anthems, from “March Madness” to “Mask Off” with precision and swagger. Whether you were raging in the pit or vibing from the VIP risers, it felt like watching a rap legend bask in his element. His stage production with a house on fire and a smoke-filled silhouette only added to the larger-than-life vibe. Summer Smash has had some huge names headline in the past, but this one felt different.

Before Future lit up the night, Saturday’s earlier sets brought their waves of energy. Soulja Boy, making his Summer Smash debut, had the crowd in a frenzy from the moment he yelled “YOUUU!” With a catalog of hits, he turned nostalgia into a full-on party. Sexyy Red, one of the weekend’s most unapologetic performers, kept things wild with her signature confidence and bass-heavy anthems that had the whole crowd twerking under the sun. Lil Tecca brought a melodic, Gen Z-friendly vibe that had fans singing along to every word, while rising star OsamaSon used his set to prove why he’s next up. From viral records to chaotic stage presence, Saturday set the tone, and Future closed it like only a legend can.

Young Thug’s Return Delivered the Weekend’s Most Iconic Moments

There’s no overstating this: Young Thug’s Sunday night set was legendary. In his first live show since 2022, Thug returned to the stage like he never left, mixing fan-favorite deep cuts with career-defining bangers.

The crowd was already electric before he took the mic, but what happened next sent shockwaves through the festival: Travis Scott emerged mid-set to join Thug for “Hot,” instantly igniting the biggest roar of the weekend. Energy levels perhaps reached an all-time high as Travis Scott went solo for a second and performed “Fein” for the Summer Smash crowd. It was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of moment, the type Summer Smash has become known for.

With Thug’s signature charisma in full swing, Sunday night was part redemption, part celebration, and fully unforgettable. That energy carried through the entire day, well before Thug hit the set, with Lil Yachty’s genre-blending masterclass, Quavo’s polished set complete of solo and Migos-era hits, and even a jaw-dropping festival debut from Insane Clown Posse.

Chance the Rapper Made It a True Chicago Finale

Leave it to Chance the Rapper to help close out Summer Smash’s stadium stage on a hometown high. He may have headlined other fests, but this set felt personal.

Backed by a live band, Chance weaved through his catalog with confidence, charm, and a genuine love for the city that raised him. “No Problem,” “Blessings,” “Cocoa Butter Kisses”, he played the hits, sure,

but he also took time to reflect on his journey, creating a sense of full-circle pride. With the Chicago skyline just a few miles away and thousands of fans belting out every word, it was a perfect way to end the chaos of the weekend with some Windy City soul.

For three days, Bridgeview, IL, became the capital of hip-hop, and anyone who was there will be talking about it for years to come.

Check out some of our favorite moments below in our exclusive photo gallery from Summer Smash 2025.