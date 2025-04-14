49
33
44
43
14
15
2
5
48
4
22
20
32
16
38
18
8
40
34
37
24
29
46
9
25
23
39
35
31
13
26
1
10
3
11
30
Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Streaming Power

Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Streaming Power

2025-04-14Last Updated: 2025-04-14
344 1 minute read

Playboi Carti’s MUSIC is back on top. The album rises to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 19, earning 64,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending April 10, according to Luminate. Despite the dip from previous weeks, that total marks the lowest for a No. 1 album in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time led with 61,000 units in January 2024.

Streaming continues to be the driving force, accounting for 96% of the album’s performance. MUSIC tallied 84.61 million on-demand official streams, with 61,500 units attributed to streaming (SEA), keeping it at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart for a fourth week.

Album sales totaled 2,500 units, down 59% from the prior week, causing the project to drop from No. 11 to No. 33 on the Top Album Sales chart. Track equivalent albums (TEA) made up a negligible portion, declining 44%.

Though MUSIC hit a new low for weekly units at No. 1, Carti’s staying power proves strong, fueled by streaming and the unwavering demand for his sound.


Source link

2025-04-14Last Updated: 2025-04-14
344 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Mr Thela Announces Album Release & Tour

Mr Thela Announces Album Release & Tour

2023-10-25
Dave Chappelle Set to Release New Netflix Special on New Year’s Eve

Dave Chappelle Set to Release New Netflix Special on New Year’s Eve

2023-12-07
Jeezy Takes Legal Action Against Longtime Managers Over Financial Dispute

Jeezy Takes Legal Action Against Longtime Managers Over Financial Dispute

2025-02-26
Jay Leno Comforts Dementia-Stricken Wife on Rare Day Out

Jay Leno Comforts Dementia-Stricken Wife on Rare Day Out

2024-09-11
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo