Police Investigating Ye and Bianca Censori After Now Viral Boat Ride in Italy

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori are now being investigated for their viral NSFW images from a boat rental in Italy. The images show an exposed butt of Ye with his wife’s head seemingly near his lap region. The two are now being investigated by Italian authorities.

According to The Daily Mail, the two received complaints from those in the area for their actions.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” a police source said. “The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well.”

The police investigation is for “acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

The boat rental company responsible for the vessel, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, has declared a lifetime ban on the couple.

According to a statement obtained by the Daily Mail, the company stated, “While on board, the boat’s operator was focused on navigating traffic and was unaware of these inappropriate actions. Had they been observed, immediate action would have been taken, and the offenders would have been reported accordingly. Furthermore, a third individual accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, obstructing the captain’s view of the stern.”

The statement emphasized, “We vehemently disapprove of such conduct and behavior. Mr. West and his spouse will no longer be permitted to utilize our company’s boats.”

Following the release of the photographs, initial reports suggested that Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, felt “embarrassed and concerned” about his actions. However, subsequent reports indicated that her primary concern was their shared children’s welfare rather than his public behavior.





