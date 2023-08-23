Polo G Cuffed as Police Execute Search Warrant on His Home

Polo G was handcuffed outside his Los Angeles-area home as offers executed a search warrant. During the warrant’s execution, Polo G and others inside the home were ordered out of the house individually.

According to TMZ, the warrant was in connection to a robbery, leading to four people being arrested. Reps for Polo G state he was not the subject of the investigation. “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency,” a rep said.

An additional update states Polo G was detained in case he harbored a fugitive. That said person is Polo G’s bother, Tauren, known as Trench Baby.

“Polo is being held to under the guise that the police department needs to double check that he is not a convicted felon as there was a purported firearm found in the home,” Polo G’s attorney Bradford Cohen said. “He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any precious charges he had I got dismissed and it’s all public record. They are also denying myself and my California law partner Zoey Aron access to him while he is being illegally detained.”

Polo G is gearing up to drop his highly anticipated album, HOOD POET, on Sept. 15, courtesy of Columbia Records. The multi-platinum artist took a unique approach to reveal the news, treating fans to a 24-hour live stream painting of the striking “HOOD POET” mural. The event culminated in the premiere of a captivating album announcement trailer that promises cinematic brilliance.





