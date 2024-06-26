Post Malone Announces F-1 Trillion Tour

9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone has announced his F-1 Trillion Tour, a momentous 21-show outing featuring stadium, festival, and amphitheater performances across the U.S.

Last week, Post Malone released “Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, and announced that his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, will drop on August 16th. The album’s first single, “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, dominates the charts. Upon release, it crash-landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying “the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020,” and remained at #1 for five consecutive weeks, becoming “the longest-running number one song of 2024.”

The F-1 Trillion Tour follows Post Malone’s highly successful ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying’ run last year, which spanned the US and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 outing kicks off on September 8 at Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, with stops at iconic venues like Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and Credit One Stadium before wrapping up in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on October 19.

Post Malone shared his excitement, saying, “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Monday, July 1 at 10 am local time on livenation.com. Citi is the official card of the Post Malone tour, offering cardmembers presale access from June 26 to June 30 through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will also feature various VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, a pre-show VIP Lounge, and exclusive VIP gifts. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

2024 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mon Sep 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Sep 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Mon Sep 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed Sep 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 28* – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival

Sun Sep 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Oct 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Oct 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Oct 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Mon Oct 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue Oct 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Oct 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

*Festival Performance





