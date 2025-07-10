31
20
3
25
15
1
48
29
22
39
14
24
2
26
13
8
23
37
40
33
44
16
46
35
38
34
11
43
30
5
32
18
49
4
10
9
Post Malone Ends Stadium Tour with Record Crowds, Jelly Roll, and Birthday Surprise

Post Malone Ends Stadium Tour with Record Crowds, Jelly Roll, and Birthday Surprise

2025-07-10Last Updated: 2025-07-10
324 1 minute read

Post Malone brought the North American leg of his Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour to a close with a sold-out finale at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The blockbuster run marked the GRAMMY-nominated artist’s highest-grossing and best-attended tour to date, earning over $170 million and drawing crowds across the country.

The final night included a surprise moment as Jelly Roll led more than 35,000 fans in an early “Happy Birthday” sing-along for Post, who turned 30 on July 4.

The tour turned stadiums into full-scale rodeos with explosive production, pyro, and a genre-blending soundtrack. Jelly Roll’s powerful nightly sets included hits like “Save Me,” “Liar,” and “Need A Favor,” while Post performed fan favorites such as “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “rockstar.”

With support from rising talents Sierra Ferrell, Wyatt Flores, and Chandler Walters, the tour closed out a historic summer of music and connection on a high note.


Source link

2025-07-10Last Updated: 2025-07-10
324 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

A Jump to the Left 2023 at Rusty Hook – Saturday 7 October 2023

A Jump to the Left 2023 at Rusty Hook – Saturday 7 October 2023

2023-06-22
Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros. Discovery for 0M After Labeling Him as Sexual Abuser in Docuseries

Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros. Discovery for $500M After Labeling Him as Sexual Abuser in Docuseries

2025-01-22
Fuel prices go up – Business Times

Fuel prices go up – Business Times

2021-04-06
The Dream Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Filed by Former Protégée, Denies Allegations

The Dream Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Filed by Former Protégée, Denies Allegations

2024-08-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo