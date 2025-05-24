Post Malone Brings His Big Ass Stadium Tour to Wrigley Field

by Dan Garcia

Post Malone may be strumming guitars with a Southern drawl these days, but he hasn’t forgotten how to turn up for his day one rap fans. At his sold-out stop at Chicago’s Wrigley Field last night, the multi-platinum genre blender delivered a massive, pyro-filled stadium performance that reminded everyone how many eras, styles, and sounds he’s been dominating for the last decade.

Opening with his country-leaning “Texas Tea” before jumping into “Wow” and “Better Now,” Post set the tone immediately. This wouldn’t be a country concert or a rap show, but something uniquely his. A little over a third of his 20+ song set pulled from F-1 Trillion, his chart-topping 2024 country album, but hits like “rockstar,” “Psycho,” “White Iverson,” and “Congratulations” still hit with all the energy of his early come-up.

And the crowd? They roared whenever Post picked up a guitar or sipped from his signature red Solo cup. When flames shot up during “rockstar” or fireworks burst after “Congratulations,” they screamed. The man has transcended his origin story, but his roots in hip hop, both in sound and attitude, still hold firm.

Jelly Roll brought his rugged blend of rap, rock, and southern soul to the night, warming up the crowd with a charismatic set that included “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favor,.” When he returned to the stage to duet with Post on “Losers,” it was less of a guest feature and more of a shared moment between friends.

Jelly Roll put on a great performance, but make no mistake, this was Post’s show. His swagger, vulnerability, and genre-hopping instincts all converged into a great 2-hour set. Whether you came to rage to “Go Flex” or to belt out the lyrics to “Feeling Whitney,” there was something for everyone and not once did it feel disjointed.

With a production built for massive stadiums, visuals that matched his wildest ideas, and a catalog that refuses to be boxed in, Post Malone’s “Big Ass Stadium Tour” is one of the year’s biggest flexes.

Check out more of our photos from last night’s performance below.