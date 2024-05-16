Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Commemorates 40th Anniversary With 4K UHD and Digital Release

Warner Home Video is poised to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Prince’s iconic film “Purple Rain” with a dazzling rerelease on 4K UHD and digital platforms, filled with special features set for a June 25 release. Get this, the special edition will deliver upgraded picture and sound quality, alongside cherished bonus content, including eight music videos.

”Purple Rain” made its cinematic debut on July 27, 1984 and was co-written and directed by Albert Magnoli. The film, was loosely inspired from Prince’s own life, and grossed over $70 million worldwide. This was feat back in the eighties where films rarely made that kind of money let alone musicals. The Prince starrer clinched an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, and catapulted the then 26-year-old artist to unparalleled stardom.

Alongside Prince, the film featured Apollonia Kotero as the protégé and love interest of Prince’s character. She was revered for her beauty and how she captivated the lead character, The Kid, played by Prince. Also casts were actual members of Prince’s band the Revolution as well as other artists whose songs Prince had written or produced, such as Morris Day and The Time. We say all that to say, fans fell in love with the entire cast and their hits, we heard and saw play out on screen. More on those hits … The iconic motion picture soundtrack, boasted smash records like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” and “I Would Die 4 U,” in addition to the legendary title track, has sold over 25 million copies to date.

Albert Magnoli, a recent graduate of the USC School of Cinema-Television at the time, was handpicked to helm “Purple Rain” following the success of his student film “Jazz.” This caught the eye of Warner Bros. executives and the rest was history – that’s Hollywood for you!

The “Purple Rain” 4K UHD Disc offers fans a plethora of previously released special features, ensuring an immersive experience for longtime Prince fans and new audiences alike. Here’s a list of the included special features:

Commentary by director Albert Magnoli, producer Robert Cavallo and cinematographer Donald E. Thorin

First Avenue: The Road to Pop Royalty – featurette

Let’s Go Crazy – music video

Take Me with U – music video

When Doves Cry – Music Video

I Would Die 4 U/Baby I’m a Star – music video

Purple Rain – music video

Jungle Love – music video

The Bird – music video

Sex Shooter – music video

This refreshing release feels like a must have and just in time for Summer. More importantly, this drop highlights 40 years of celebrated excellence for Prince, who we all miss dearly.





