Prince’s Protectors Stopped Diddy from Attacking Cassie at 2010 Party, Ex-Employee Testifies in Trial

The Diddy trial has revealed an encounter at a party hosted by Prince. A testimony from an ex-employee revealed that Prince’s protectors stopped the mogul from attacking Cassie.

The ex-employee, identified in court under the pseudonym Mia, revealed that the party was held in connection with an awards show, which CNN states was around the 2010 Emmy Awards.

According to the testimony, Combs instructed the ex-employee to keep Cassie company at the hotel while he spent time with his children. Instead, they left for Prince’s party and enjoyed the icon’s performance.

Diddy would arrive at the party in a bucket hat and begin to attack Cassie. “He caught up to her and had her on the ground,” Mia said. “He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened.”

The ex-employee was suspended without pay, the reason being cited as “insubordinate,” and the incident was not addressed internally by Diddy’s team.