Prosecutors State Duane “Keefe D” Davis Should Not Receive Pre-Trial Bail

Duane “Keefe D” Davis attempted to receive bail ahead of his trial, but the state of Nevada believed he was too dangerous. Earlier this year, Keefe D was arrested for allegedly killing Tupac Shakur.

Keefe D and his team attempted to secure a release on his recognizance until the June trial. Once denied, the legal team attempted to get a bail no higher than $100K.

According to TMZ, prosecutors shunned the ask, citing he is a high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips and pointed to his confessions for involvement in the murder for years. He also is stated to have made threats to witnesses while behind bars.

The trial for Duane “Keefe D” Davis in the murder of Tupac Shakur will begin in Nevada on June 3. Keefe D will also be facing a charge for intent to assist a criminal gang.

Keefe D made a court appearance on Tuesday (Nov. 6), speaking with court-appointed attorneys and entering a plea of not guilty.

According to the AP, Keefe’s attorneys, Charles Cano and Robert Arroyo, will file documents to secure bail before trial.

Suge Knight says he will not take the stand against Duane “Keefe” Davis after the latter was arrested and charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to TMZ, Knight stated he was surprised but would not testify.

“I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody,” Knight said. “For what? I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

“There’s been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department,” said Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill. “I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case.”

"There's been many people who did not believe that the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department," said Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill. "I am here to tell you that that was simply not the case."

According to famed court reporter Meghan Cuniff, Davis's role is "by directly committing this crime" or aiding and abetting by giving the gun used. Also named in the indictment are his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson and two other men. All of them are dead.

According to famed court reporter Meghan Cuniff, Davis’s role is “by directly committing this crime” or aiding and abetting by giving the gun used. Also named in the indictment are his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson and two other men. All of them are dead.

