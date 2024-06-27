Quando Rondo Reaches Plea Agreement on Federal Drug Charges

Tyquian Bowman, widely recognized as Savannah rapper Quando Rondo, has reached a plea agreement. The court will now move forward to schedule a court date, given that both parties have agreed on the terms. According to WSAV-TV, no date has been set yet.

Quando Rondo was arrested on federal drug charges in Georgia.

According to the reports, Rondo was taken into custody without incident after the vehicle he was in was pulled over; however, the “routine” traffic stop was conducted solely to detain the 24-year-old on federal charges.

None of the other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Rondo was indicted last summer, along with 18 other individuals, on state violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act due to his involvement in the Rollin’ 60 Crips organization.

Prosecutors allege that the “ABG” rapper instructed another defendant to negotiate weed prices and then traveled to Macon, GA, to pay the supplier.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details become available.






