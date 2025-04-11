Quavo and Lil Baby Link Up for Triumphant New Single “Legends”

Quavo and Lil Baby are putting on for the city once again with their powerful new collab “Legends,” released via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. The track marks Quavo’s second official drop of the year and follows his continued work off the mic, including being honored as Variety’s Hitmakers Humanitarian of the Year in 2024 for his advocacy through the Rocket Foundation.

On “Legends,” the two Atlanta giants trade bars that reflect on their rise, pain, perseverance, and lasting impact. With Quavo’s melodic hooks and Lil Baby’s razor-sharp verses, the record is a bold celebration of legacy—acknowledging where they came from and how far they’ve taken it.

Directed by Hidji, the music video opens with the duo flexing in a garage stacked with luxury cars before moving into scenes of yacht life, private jets, and city-night cruises. The visuals match the song’s tone: sleek, triumphant, and unapologetically lavish. But beneath the surface-level shine, both rappers remind fans of the real struggles that shaped their journey.