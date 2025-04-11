1
25
3
48
30
23
20
2
13
8
24
33
38
49
15
5
31
44
39
32
29
26
22
4
14
11
9
34
16
18
46
43
35
40
10
37
Quavo and Lil Baby Link Up for Triumphant New Single “Legends”

Quavo and Lil Baby Link Up for Triumphant New Single “Legends”

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
328 1 minute read

Quavo and Lil Baby are putting on for the city once again with their powerful new collab “Legends,” released via Quality Control Music and Motown Records. The track marks Quavo’s second official drop of the year and follows his continued work off the mic, including being honored as Variety’s Hitmakers Humanitarian of the Year in 2024 for his advocacy through the Rocket Foundation.

On “Legends,” the two Atlanta giants trade bars that reflect on their rise, pain, perseverance, and lasting impact. With Quavo’s melodic hooks and Lil Baby’s razor-sharp verses, the record is a bold celebration of legacy—acknowledging where they came from and how far they’ve taken it.

Directed by Hidji, the music video opens with the duo flexing in a garage stacked with luxury cars before moving into scenes of yacht life, private jets, and city-night cruises. The visuals match the song’s tone: sleek, triumphant, and unapologetically lavish. But beneath the surface-level shine, both rappers remind fans of the real struggles that shaped their journey.


Source link

2025-04-11Last Updated: 2025-04-11
328 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The Source |Hollywood Cuts DEI Execs Following Affirmative Action Ruling

The Source |Hollywood Cuts DEI Execs Following Affirmative Action Ruling

2023-07-02
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White’s Relationship Timeline: Photos

2024-11-19
From Plastic Ball To Real Football

From Plastic Ball To Real Football

2021-02-09
Redman Dropped Debut ‘Whut? Thee Album’ 32 Years Ago –

Redman Dropped Debut ‘Whut? Thee Album’ 32 Years Ago –

2024-09-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo